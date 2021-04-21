Cleveland Stumbles in 2-1 Loss to Grand Rapids
April 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-1 on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 11-7-1-0 and are currently in third place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Wyatt Newpower broke the ice with a power-play goal at 12:58 of the middle frame off feeds from Dillon Simpson and Tyler Angle giving the Monsters a 1-0 lead after 40 minutes. The Griffins scored the only goals in the final period from Givani Smith at 5:30 and Troy Loggins at 7:05 to capture the lead moving the final score to 2-1.
Cleveland's Matiss Kivlenieks made 28 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Kaden Fulcher stopped 27 shots for the victory.
The Monsters head home to face the Chicago Wolves on Friday, April 23, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 0 - - 1
GR 0 0 2 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 28 1/2 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
GR 30 0/3 1/2 4 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Kivlenieks L 28 2 5-1-0
GR Fulcher W 27 1 1-0-1
Cleveland Record: 11-7-1-0, 3rd Central Division
Grand Rapids Record: 11-6-3-0, 2nd Central Division
