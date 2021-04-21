American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change
April 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves, their game scheduled for tonight vs. the Rockford IceHogs (AHL Game #285) has been postponed.
The game has been rescheduled for Mon., May 10, at 2 p.m. CT.
RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #285 - Rockford at Chicago - from Wed., Apr. 21 to Mon., May 10, 2 p.m. CT
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2021
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, April 21st - Belleville Senators
- Tonight's Wolves Game Versus Rockford Postponed - Chicago Wolves
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - AHL
- Fulcher Returns, Boyle Heads to Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change for Providence Bruins - Providence Bruins
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Barracuda Overwhelmed by Gulls 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Forge Tie for First with 5-1 Victory - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.