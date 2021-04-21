American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves, their game scheduled for tonight vs. the Rockford IceHogs (AHL Game #285) has been postponed.

The game has been rescheduled for Mon., May 10, at 2 p.m. CT.

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #285 - Rockford at Chicago - from Wed., Apr. 21 to Mon., May 10, 2 p.m. CT

