Tonight's Wolves Game Versus Rockford Postponed
April 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The American Hockey League announced Wednesday that the Chicago Wolves game scheduled for 7 p.m. against Rockford at the Wolves Training Facility in Hoffman Estates has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolves. The game has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, May 10.
Wednesday's contest was supposed to start a stretch of seven games in 11 days for Chicago (15-4-0-2), which owns the second-best record in the American Hockey League and a healthy lead in the Central Division. The Wolves are slated to visit the Cleveland Monsters, their closest pursuer, at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
All Wolves games this season are streamed on AHLTV. The league recently offered fans a midseason price drop on subscription packages at AHLTV.com.
The Wolves are hosting a Food Drive to help Chicago's Common Pantry from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, at Allstate Arena.
