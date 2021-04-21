Comets Blank Devils, 3-0

Binghamton Devils vs. the Utica Comets

UTICA - Joel Hofer stopped all 40 shots he faced as the Utica Comets blanked the Binghamton Devils on Wednesday night, 3-0, inside Adirondack Bank Center.

After no scoring for the most of the first two periods, Utica's Tanner Kaspick gave the Comets a 1-0 lead. From the right circle, Kaspick fired a shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Mareks Mitens for his first of the year assisted by Tyler Tucker and Ethan Keppen. The goal came with 2:28 left in the second period and the Comets took the one-goal lead into the third. Shots favored the Devils, 23-12.

In the third period, Mitch Reinke cashed in on a power-play chance to give the Comets a 2-0 lead. The shot from the point beat Mitens on his left side at the 8:15 mark of the final period. The goal was Reinke's second of the year from Lukas Jasek and Sam Anas.

Will Lockwood scored on a shorthanded breakaway chance to give the Comets a three-goal lead in the third. Lockwood took a great pass from Reinke and beat Mitens on the deke to give Utica a 3-0 lead at 11:20 of the third period. Reinke picked up the lone assist and that held up as the final score.

Mitens stopped 15 shots in the loss while Joel Hofer stopped all 41 shots he faced for the shutout win.

