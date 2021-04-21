American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change for Providence Bruins
April 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The American Hockey League announced today that the Providence Bruins game scheduled for Saturday, May 8 vs. the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Webster Bank Arena has been rescheduled to Monday, May 3. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m.
