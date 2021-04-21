Fulcher Returns, Boyle Heads to Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday reassigned goaltender Kaden Fulcher to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad and reassigned goaltender Kevin Boyle to their taxi squad from the Griffins.

ï»¿ï»¿Fulcher, 22, made his AHL debut in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Iowa, marking his first game in more than 15 months due to an injury that ended his 2019-20 season, the pandemic, and bouncing between the Griffins and Detroit's taxi squad this season. He made 25 saves, including 12 during the third period to help Grand Rapids rally from a two-goal deficit and earn a point. His last game had been on Jan. 4, 2020, when he made 24 saves for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye in a 5-2 home loss to Indy, one of only two games he played in during the 2019-20 campaign. Fulcher appeared in 30 games with the Walleye over his first two pro campaigns, posting a 15-9-6 record, a 3.17 GAA, a 0.894 save percentage and one shutout. Fulcher made his NHL debut in relief duty during the Red Wings' season finale on April 6, 2019 against Buffalo, making nine saves on 11 shots on goal.

Boyle, 28, shows a 5-2-1 record, a 2.84 GAA and a 0.886 save percentage in nine appearances with the Griffins this season. A member of the Anaheim Ducks organization the previous four seasons, he played 20 games for their AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls, in 2019-20, posting a 9-7-2 record, a 2.82 GAA and a 0.911 save percentage. In 126 career AHL games, Boyle owns a 67-40-11 record, a 2.72 GAA, a 0.913 save percentage and two shutouts. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound netminder posted a shutout in his first NHL start with Anaheim on Feb. 13, 2019, stopping all 35 shots he faced against the Vancouver Canucks. In five career NHL appearances, Boyle is 1-3-0 with a 2.17 GAA and a 0.928 save percentage.

The Griffins will conclude a stretch of four home games in six days tonight at 7 against the Cleveland Monsters. Fans can purchase tickets, watch the game on WXSP-TV or AHLTV, or tune in to ESPN 96.1 FM.

