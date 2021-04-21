Barracuda Overwhelmed by Gulls 5-1

April 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (12-10-4-2) gave up a goal 18 seconds into Tuesday's game at the SAP Center and could never recover, falling 5-1 to the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks) (20-13-0-0). After the loss, the Barracuda are now 2-2-1-0 against San Diego this season.

- Alexei Melnichuk (4-6-3) allowed five goals on 22 shots and is now 2-1-1-0 against San Diego this season

- Lukas Dostal (11-7-0) made 39 saves to earn his first win against San Jose in three games and has now won six in a row

- The loss was the Barracuda first in regulation this season when playing at the SAP Center (3-1-1-0)

- Lean Bergmann (2) scored San Jose's only goal 34 seconds into the third, his second tally in his last three games, and now has points in three-straight outings (2+2=4)

- Gulls' forward Andrew Poturalski (8) scored 18 seconds into Tuesday's game and now leads the AHL in points (8+24=32)

- In his first game back with the Gulls since April 3, Sam Carrick finished his night with a goal and an assist

- Gulls' rookie Alex Limoges snapped his six-game goalless drought with a pair of goals and an assist, the first three-point game of his career

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.