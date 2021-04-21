Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, April 21st

The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators are back at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight for game one of three against Laval Rocket this week.

The Sens are 10-12-1-0 after their roadtrip heading into tonight's game.

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Filip Gustavsson in goal tonight, backed up by Kevin Mandolese.

Cedric Andree, Joe Carroll, Jonathan Davidsson, Brandon Fortunato, Mitch Hoelscher, Jack Kopacka, Merrick Rippon, and Mads Sogaard are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators have met Laval Rocket seven times so far this season, with two wins. The Sens are currently sitting in 4th place in the Canadian Division, with 21 points.

Who to Watch:

Egor Sokolov continues leading the Sens in points, with 15 (11 goals) in 23 games played. Angus Crookshank was drafted by the Senators in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, in his first eight professional games Crookshank has accumulated 10 points (1 goal).

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on Belleville Senators AHLTV brought to you by CAA, with the broadcast on TSN1200 and CJBQ800.

