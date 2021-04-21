Florida Panthers Reassign Defenseman Alec Rauhauser from Syracuse Crunch to Greenville Swamp Rabbits

April 21, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers have reassigned defenseman Alec Rauhauser from the Syracuse Crunch to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL, General Manager Bill Zito announced today.

Rauhauser, 26, appeared in one with the Crunch this season. He has skated in 27 games with Greenville this season posting one goal and six assists. He also played with Miskolci DVTK Polar Bears during 2020-21 tallying 11 points (4g, 7a) in 22 games. Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 223-pound blueline appeared in 159 games with Bowling Green State University from 2016 to 2020 earning 122 points (29g, 93a).

