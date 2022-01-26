Growlers Make First-Ever Visit to Wichita Tonight

January 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, begins the week with its first-ever meeting against the Newfoundland Growlers.

The Thunder are looking to build off of Sunday's win against Kansas City, 5-4, while the Growlers lost on Sunday to Tulsa, 6-1.

Newfoundland is in first place in the North with a .680 winning percentage despite only playing 25 games. Wichita remains in seventh place in the Mountain with .408 mark.

The Growlers played their first games last weekend since December 31 and haven't played at home since December 12.

Newfoundland has several familiar faces that spent time in Wichita. This includes Zach O'Brien, James Melindy, Ian Scott, Gordie Green, Riley McCourt and Noel Hoefenmayer, who was just returned from the Marlies.

O'Brien leads the Growlers with 31 points. Orrin Centazzo and Marcus Power are second with 22. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 29 points. Carter Johnson is second with 27.

Tonight is Let's Talk Night, presented by the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders at Wichita State University and the Hope Factory Therapy Center, will feature a special appearance from NBA Star Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

He will be dropping the ceremonial faceoff, speak on the ice during the first intermission. sign autographs on the concourse by section 120 during the second intermission and visit with young students who deal with a speech disorder.

The former #2 overall draft pick founded Change & Impact, a stuttering initiative with a mission to improve access to health care and expand services and resources for those who stutter. Along with the Thunder, he is helping to shine a light on individuals who deal with a speech disorder and the professionals who assist them in accomplishing their goals.

