Chicago Assigns Brickley and Wells to Norfolk

January 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League announced on Wednesday they have assigned defenseman Daniel Brickley and goaltender Dylan Wells to the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL.

Brickley, 26, returns to the Admirals after playing in four games with the Wolves since his call-up on November 30, 2021. The Utah native started the 2021-22 season with the Admirals as an Assistant Captain and a strong force on both sides of the puck. In 16 games with the Admirals, Brickley had 11 points (3g, 8a), which was best amongst Admirals' defensemen at the time of his call-up.

The 6'3, 205-pound defender played four years at Minnesota State (Mankato) and went straight to the National Hockey League with the Los Angeles Kings in 2017-18. He played in five games with the Kings and has spent the majority of his career in the AHL with Ontario and Manitoba.

Wells, who turned 24 on January 3, was called up to the Wolves on January 12. He played in one game with Chicago where he made 23 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Manitoba.

The St. Catherines, ON product started his last three games prior to his call-up. In those games, Wells established himself as the number one net-minder for Norfolk, going 2-1 in those starts, including a season-high 44-save victory in a shootout over the Indy Fuel on December 30, 2021.

Wells was a fifth-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL Draft. Since turning pro, he has split time between the AHL and ECHL with the Wichita Thunder and Bakersfield Condors. On July 14, 2021, Wells was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for future considerations.

In corresponding moves, the Admirals have released goaltender Austin Lotz and have traded defenseman Paul Meyer to the Adirondack Thunder.

The Admirals return to Norfolk Scope this weekend as they take on the South Carolina Stingrays.

