Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs Stingrays

January 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (10-15-3-3) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (13-19-4-0)

January 26, 2022 | 7:05 PM | Regular Season Game #32

Referees: Jake Jackson (16)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Phil Ruesseler (73)

STINGRAYS SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (4-2-1-1) Home: (2-0-1-0) Away: (2-2-0-1)

Last Meeting:

December 5, 2021: Greenville 1 South Carolina 2 OT

Next Meeting:

February 5, 2022: Greenville vs South Carolina

QUICK BITS

LOOKING WAY BACK:

The Swamp Rabbits defeated the Florida Everblades 3-1 in their last game on Saturday, 1/15. Greenville got the scoring started in the first period, striking for two goals late in the period. Anthony Beauchamp struck first at the 14:51 mark, followed by Austin Eastman at 17:15. Both Beauchamp and Eastman have three points in the last two games. Florida's leading scorer, Blake Winiecki, hit twine in the third as the Everblades showed signs of life with 10:01 left to play. Winiecki's goal proved to be the only one of the night for Florida and Anthony Rinaldi put a nail in the coffin just 0:38 later, making it 3-1, Bits win.

SCOUTING THE STINGRAYS:

The Swamp Rabbits host the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday night, a game that was originally cancelled due to snow last Sunday. The Stingrays hold a 13-19-4 record and have been outscored 85-115 by opponents this season. Forward Andrew Cherniwchan is paving the road to score for the South Carolina squad, recording 14 goals and 10 assists in 30 games. Jordan Subban makes his presence on the blue line known, recording 4 goals and 10 assists while serving 49 minutes in the penalty box. However, Subban's 49 penalty minutes are nothing compared to Niko Blachman who has served 81 minutes, good for 10th in the ECHL. The responsibility of goaltender has primarily gone to Ryan Bednard; he holds an 8-9-1 record, 2.69 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

RIPPIN' WITH RINALDI:

Anthony Rinaldi has stepped up at a time when the Bits needed him the most. With a changing roster and a lack of leading scorers, Rinaldi has proven his worth, recording seven points in the last five games. In the last game, against the Everblades, Rinaldi was involved in every goal, assisting the first two before scoring one of his own in the third. Rinaldi has had a good start to the season and continues to go to war on the ice, recording four goals and eight assists in 12 games.

LETH'S LIVIN':

Swamp Rabbits goalie, John Lethemon faced off with the first place Florida Everblades in back to back games, stopping a combined 51/54 shots. Despite a loss Friday night Lethemon posted a stellar save percentage of .913. Following that up on Saturday with a 30 save win, snapping a 10-game skid for the Bits.

QUICK & EASTY:

Rookie forward, Austin Eastman wasted no time getting his name into the scoring column. On Friday night Eastman scored his first career goal 9.1 seconds after touching the ice for his first career shift. Eastman's goal was nearly a second faster than the current, known, first goal. That wasn't good enough for Eastman though. He followed it up the next night with another goal as well as an assist in the Bits 3-1 win over the Everblades.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

The Swamp Rabbits play host to the Florida Everblades for three more games this weekend. Florida holds a 20-11-3-3 record, outscoring opponents 125-95. Florida's leading scorer is Blake Winiecki who has recorded 44 points in 34 games (18G 26A). Winiecki is currently on a six-game point streak that includes four goals and six assists. Parker Gahagen and Thomas Vomacka have seen most of the action in net for the Everblades, playing 13 and 12 games respectively. Gahagen holds a 7-4-1-1 record, 2.41 GAA and .908 SV%. Vomacka holds a 5-3-1-2 record, 2.90 GAA and .907 SV%.

