Cyclones Drop First Home Game of 2022

January 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - Chris Ortiz scored both Nailers goals and Stefanos Lekkas made 29 saves to help the Nailers shut out the Cyclones, 2-0, inside Heritage Bank Center Wednesday night.

The Cyclones drop their fifth straight game and sit 20-16-1-0 on the season. Wheeling picks up its fourth win over the last six games and now sit a point back of the Cyclones with a 19-16-1 record.

- After outshooting the Nailers 5-1, Wheeling began to pick up momentum in the latter half of the opening period, leading to Ortiz' goal with under three minutes to play. Ortiz flicked a puck from the left wing side that grazed the glove of goaltender Sean Bonar and in for the 1-0 lead.

- The Nailers had two goals under review in the opening frame, though they were quickly dismissed by an overhead camera angle.

- Wheeling continued to pressure in the middle period, outshooting the 'Clones, 18-9 and getting three power plays in the frame. With Cody Caron, Dajon Mingo, and Matthew Cairns all picking up penalties at separate times, Cincinnati managed to keep the Nailers from doubling their lead in the second. The Cyclones have killed off 22 of their last 23 power plays against.

- Ortiz would give the insurance goal to Wheeling 2:05 into the final period, taking a puck from behind the net off a loose scrum and tucking it around Bonar for the eventual 2-0 win.

- Bonar stopped 38 shots, tying a season-high. Lekkas made 29 saves for his first professional shutout. The Cyclones have not scored a goal in 121:20. They are 33 seconds away from tying the franchise mark of 121:53 set in March of 2007.

"We're going through a little bit of a funk right now, but we will find our way out of this," said Cyclones Assistant Coach Alex Bezerra. "Yes we're killing penalties. Yes our goalies are stopping pucks for us, but ultimately we got to find a way to put the puck in the back of the net and we're not doing that right now."

Cincinnati has a rematch with the Nailers Friday evening for game two of five on the Cyclones current homestand.

