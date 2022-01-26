Dmowski Rejoins Stingrays; Colella Traded

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced a pair of roster moves on Wednesday ahead of the game against Greenville. Forward Ryan Dmowski returns to the Stingrays after signing a professional tryout with the Hershey Bears on November 6th and Maurizio Colella has been traded to the Newfoundland Growlers for future considerations.

Dmowski, 24, began the year in the lowcountry, appearing in three games and scoring his lone goal on November 3rd in a 1-0 win over the Swamp Rabbits. The native of East Lyme, CT played the last 23 games in Hershey, recording 10 points (seven goals, three assists). The third year pro has appeared in 84 career games with the Bears and Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL and the Maine Mariners of the ECHL, tallying 16 goals and adding 12 assists..

Colella, 24, has appeared in three games for the Stingrays since joining the team on January 4th. The native of Tottenham, Ont. began the season with the Acadia Axemen, where he played 67 games in the past four seasons, scoring 14 goals and adding 16 assists for a total of 30 points.

The Stingrays are back in action tonight as the team heads to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena for an intra-state matchup with the rival Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

