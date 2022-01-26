Macdonald's Hat-Trick Powers Rabbits Past Stingrays
January 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Led by Ayden MacDonald's first professional hat-trick, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits stormed past the South Carolina Stingrays for a 7-2 victory on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
After heavy offensive pressure from South Carolina, Greenville countered with the opening goal at 10:54 into the game, as Ayden MacDonald netted his first professional goal. Under four minutes late, Ben Freeman slid a deflected pass into the Stringrays net for a 2-0 advantage. At 16:42, MacDonald netted his second of the game to give the Swamp Rabbits a 3-0 lead. Greenville took a 4-0 lead into the first intermission after Anthony Beauchamp scored his second of the season at 17:10.
Greenville kept the momentum rolling into the second period as Shawn Cameron tapped in his first of the season just 6:17 into the frame. Brett Kemp gave the Swamp Rabbits a 6-0 lead after shielding away pressure to lift the puck into the back of the net for his seventh of the season.
South Carolina broke up the Swamp Rabbits shutout as Derek Gentile scored a power-play goal at 5:13 into the third. At 6:05, Ryan Dmowski scored the second Stingrays goal after tipping the puck into the back of the net. At 15:56 MacDonald completed his first professional hat-trick to give the Swamp Rabbits a 7-2 score-line that they would take to the final buzzer.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 11-15-3-3 while the Stingrays fall to 13-20-4-0 on the season.
The Swamp Rabbits remain at home as they welcome the Florida Everblades for a three-game set beginning on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 26, 2022
- Cyclones Drop First Home Game of 2022 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Everblades Defeat Grizzlies 5-2 - Utah Grizzlies
- Lekkas Lights out in Cincinnati - Wheeling Nailers
- Macdonald's Hat-Trick Powers Rabbits Past Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Can't Overcome Early Deficit - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Tame Grizzlies 5-2 - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - January 26 - ECHL
- Chicago Assigns Brickley and Wells to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Sign Veteran D-Man Guillaume Lepine - Adirondack Thunder
- Steelheads Sign Forward Willie Knierim, Claim Defenseman Ryan Orgel - Idaho Steelheads
- Dmowski Rejoins Stingrays; Colella Traded - South Carolina Stingrays
- Christian Evers Called up to AHL San Jose - Rapid City Rush
- Game Notes: at Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday - Utah Grizzlies
- Growlers Make First-Ever Visit to Wichita Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Everblades Ready to Bag Grizzlies - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Macdonald's Hat-Trick Powers Rabbits Past Stingrays
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Partner with Battle Buddies to Sponsor Service Dog for Veteran
- Rinaldi Leads Offense, Rabbits Down Everblades 3-1
- Sunday's Greenville Swamp Rabbits Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather