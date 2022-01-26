Macdonald's Hat-Trick Powers Rabbits Past Stingrays

GREENVILLE, SC - Led by Ayden MacDonald's first professional hat-trick, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits stormed past the South Carolina Stingrays for a 7-2 victory on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

After heavy offensive pressure from South Carolina, Greenville countered with the opening goal at 10:54 into the game, as Ayden MacDonald netted his first professional goal. Under four minutes late, Ben Freeman slid a deflected pass into the Stringrays net for a 2-0 advantage. At 16:42, MacDonald netted his second of the game to give the Swamp Rabbits a 3-0 lead. Greenville took a 4-0 lead into the first intermission after Anthony Beauchamp scored his second of the season at 17:10.

Greenville kept the momentum rolling into the second period as Shawn Cameron tapped in his first of the season just 6:17 into the frame. Brett Kemp gave the Swamp Rabbits a 6-0 lead after shielding away pressure to lift the puck into the back of the net for his seventh of the season.

South Carolina broke up the Swamp Rabbits shutout as Derek Gentile scored a power-play goal at 5:13 into the third. At 6:05, Ryan Dmowski scored the second Stingrays goal after tipping the puck into the back of the net. At 15:56 MacDonald completed his first professional hat-trick to give the Swamp Rabbits a 7-2 score-line that they would take to the final buzzer.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 11-15-3-3 while the Stingrays fall to 13-20-4-0 on the season.

The Swamp Rabbits remain at home as they welcome the Florida Everblades for a three-game set beginning on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

