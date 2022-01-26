Everblades Defeat Grizzlies 5-2

Estero, Florida - Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 1 goal and 1 assist and Ben Tardif had 2 assists for the Utah Grizzlies but it wasn't enough as Alex Aleardi had 1 goal and 1 assist and Jake Jaremko had 3 assists to lead the Florida Everblades to a 5-2 win on a Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

The Grizz scored first as D'Astous got his team leading 15th of the campaign 3:52 in off a rebound from a Tardif shot. It was a shorthanded goal for Utah, who now leads the league with 16 on the season. Blake Winiecki tied the game with his league leading 19th goal of the year 11:21 in. 1 minute 13 seconds later Alex Aleardi scored a highlight type of goal for his 18th of the campaign. The Everblades led 2-1 after 1 period, outshooting Utah 12 to 6.

Avery Peterson gave Florida a 3-1 lead 1:29 into the second. Later in the period Utah scored on the power play as Trey Bradley redirected a D'Astous shot 17:02 in. 1 minute 6 seconds later Florida scored a power play goal of their own as Joe Pendenza delivered his 15th of the year. Both teams went 1 for 5 on the man advantage. Florida led 4-2 after 2 frames.

Stephen Desrocher scored his first professional goal 9:15 into the third to extend the Everblades lead. Florida outshot Utah 38 to 26 as they won the only regular season meeting between the clubs. It was their first match-up since November 30, 2019, a game Utah won 5-4 in a shootout.

Florida goaltender Cam Johnson saved 24 of 26 to earn his 7th win. Utah's Cole Kehler saved 33 of 38.

3 stars

1. Alex Aleardi (Florida) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

2. Jake Jaremko (Florida) - 3 assists.

3. John McCarron (Florida) - 2 assists.

