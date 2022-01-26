Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:05 PM CST

Gavin Gould of the Allen Americans (right) vs. the Rapid City Rush

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), look to end their three-game losing streak tonight as they host the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 pm. The Americans are coming off a weekend sweep at the hands of the Utah Grizzlies. The Americans are currently fifth overall in the Mountain Division with a 0.500 winning percentage. Tonight's opponent Rapid City is currently fourth overall and holding the final playoff position in the division.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Postgame Party: Bar Louie

Next Home Game: Friday, January 28th vs. Newfoundland, 7:05 pm TICKETS

Swept in Utah: The Allen Americans were swept over the weekend in Utah. The losing streak has reached three games. The Americans played their best game of the series on Sunday afternoon losing 4-3 despite being outshot 38-24. The Americans put on great pressure late in the third period but were unable to get the tying goal past Utah Goalie Trent Miner. Forward Jackson Leppard cut the Utah lead to one goal at 4-3 with his second goal of the game at the 14:09 mark of the period, but that was as close as it got. Chad Butcher had the other Allen goal, his third of the season.

New Goalie Still Looking for his First Start: With Antoine Bibeau up in the NHL with Seattle, and Francis Marotte still in San Diego (AHL), the Americans claimed goaltender Chase Perry off waivers from Florida last week. The St Paul, Minnesota native was the backup netminder all weekend in three losses to Utah. Perry is a former draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings, going 136th over in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He played the majority of last season in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Americans Yield Another Shorty: Utah forward Matthew Boucher scored a shorthanded goal for the second game in a row. Boucher had a penalty shot goal shorthanded on Saturday night and followed that up with another shorty on Sunday. Allen has given up a league-leading 14 shorthanded goals in 34 games.

Troock Gets the Big Apple: Americans forward Branden Troock reached a personal milestone on Sunday afternoon picking up two assists. The first of the afternoon was his 100th professional assists.

Asuchak and Kneen in Charlotte: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak remains in the American Hockey League with Charlotte. In four games with the Checkers this season, he has no points with one shot on goal. Nolan Kneen has played in six games for the Checkers and has four points (1 goal and 3 assists).

Comparing Allen and Rapid City:

Allen Americans:

Home: 6-6-2-0

Away: 8-8-2-1

Overall: 14-14-4-1

Last 10: 3-5-1-1

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (17) Chad Costello

Assists: (24) Chad Costello

Points: (41) Chad Costello

+/-: (+9) Kris Myllari

PIM: (66) Dawson Butt

Rapid City:

Home: 10-8-2-1

Road: 9-7-1-1

Overall: 19-15-3-2

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Rapid City Team Leaders:

Goals: (15) Stephen Baylis

Assists: (28) Logan Nelson

Points: (39) Logan Nelson

+/-: (+11) Jake Wahlin

PIM: (66) Garrett Klotz

