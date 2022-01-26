Thunder Sign Veteran D-Man Guillaume Lepine
January 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have signed defenseman Guillaume Lepine to a standard player contract.
Lepine has played 280 games in the ECHL and has been a part of another 167 contests in the American Hockey League. The Montreal, QC native has recorded 546 penalty minutes in his ECHL career and spent time with Wichita, Evansville, and Elmira. In the AHL, Lepine has skated in games for Binghamton and Utica.
In 2018, Lepine returned overseas to play in the EIHL for the Nottingham Panthers. Lepine had previously played three seasons with Nottingham from 2010-2013, helping the club win back-to-back-to-back EIHL Cup Championships.
Before turning pro, Lepine played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, two for Chicoutimi SagueneÌens and two for Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. In 249 career QMJHL games, the 6-foot-4, 209-pound lefty notched 65 points (10 goals, 55 assists) and racked up 511 penalty minutes.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 26, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - January 26 - ECHL
- Chicago Assigns Brickley and Wells to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Sign Veteran D-Man Guillaume Lepine - Adirondack Thunder
- Steelheads Sign Forward Willie Knierim, Claim Defenseman Ryan Orgel - Idaho Steelheads
- Dmowski Rejoins Stingrays; Colella Traded - South Carolina Stingrays
- Christian Evers Called up to AHL San Jose - Rapid City Rush
- Game Notes: at Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday - Utah Grizzlies
- Growlers Make First-Ever Visit to Wichita Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Everblades Ready to Bag Grizzlies - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Adirondack Thunder Stories
- Thunder Sign Veteran D-Man Guillaume Lepine
- Thunder Trade for Tulsa's Phillips and Norfolk's Meyer
- Adirondack Junior Thunder to Join Eastern Hockey League Premier this Fall
- Thunder Acquire South Glens Falls Native Shawn Weller
- Joe Masonius Named to 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic