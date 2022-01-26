Thunder Sign Veteran D-Man Guillaume Lepine

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have signed defenseman Guillaume Lepine to a standard player contract.

Lepine has played 280 games in the ECHL and has been a part of another 167 contests in the American Hockey League. The Montreal, QC native has recorded 546 penalty minutes in his ECHL career and spent time with Wichita, Evansville, and Elmira. In the AHL, Lepine has skated in games for Binghamton and Utica.

In 2018, Lepine returned overseas to play in the EIHL for the Nottingham Panthers. Lepine had previously played three seasons with Nottingham from 2010-2013, helping the club win back-to-back-to-back EIHL Cup Championships.

Before turning pro, Lepine played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, two for Chicoutimi SagueneÌens and two for Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. In 249 career QMJHL games, the 6-foot-4, 209-pound lefty notched 65 points (10 goals, 55 assists) and racked up 511 penalty minutes.

