ECHL Transactions - January 26
January 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 26, 2022:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Toledo:
Devon Paliani, F from Worcester
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Guillaume Lepine, D signed contract, added to active roster
Allen:
Add Philip Beaulieu, D activated from reserve
Add Kolten Olynek, F activated from reserve
Delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve
Delete Eric Roy, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Delete Mitch Hoelscher, F recalled by Belleville
Cincinnati:
Add Zack Andrusiak, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Add Samuel Hunter, D activated from reserve
Delete Scott Kirton, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Ontario
Add Connor Russell, D activated from reserve
Indy:
Add Mitch Gillam, G activated from reserve
Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Breandan Colgan, G added as EBUG
Jacksonville:
Add Craig Martin, F returned from loan to Charlotte (p.m.)
Delete Jacob Friend, D loaned to Charlotte (a.m.)
Kansas City:
Add Louis-Philippe Denis, F signed contract, added to active roster
Newfoundland:
Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Dylan Wells, G assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Add Daniel Brickley, D assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Rapid City:
Delete Christian Evers, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add Ryan Dmowski, F returned from loan to Hershey
Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)
Delete Maurizio Colella, F traded to Newfoundland
Toledo:
Add Kade Phipps, G added as EBUG
Wheeling:
Add Alex Stevens, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jake Flegel, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete David Drake, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)
Delete Patrick Watling, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Worcester:
Add Austin Osmanski, D assigned by Springfield
Add Blake Christensen, F assigned by Springfield
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 26, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - January 26 - ECHL
- Chicago Assigns Brickley and Wells to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Sign Veteran D-Man Guillaume Lepine - Adirondack Thunder
- Steelheads Sign Forward Willie Knierim, Claim Defenseman Ryan Orgel - Idaho Steelheads
- Dmowski Rejoins Stingrays; Colella Traded - South Carolina Stingrays
- Christian Evers Called up to AHL San Jose - Rapid City Rush
- Game Notes: at Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday - Utah Grizzlies
- Growlers Make First-Ever Visit to Wichita Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Everblades Ready to Bag Grizzlies - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.