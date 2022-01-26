ECHL Transactions - January 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 26, 2022:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Toledo:

Devon Paliani, F from Worcester

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Guillaume Lepine, D signed contract, added to active roster

Allen:

Add Philip Beaulieu, D activated from reserve

Add Kolten Olynek, F activated from reserve

Delete Gavin Gould, F placed on reserve

Delete Eric Roy, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Delete Mitch Hoelscher, F recalled by Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Zack Andrusiak, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Add Samuel Hunter, D activated from reserve

Delete Scott Kirton, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Ontario

Add Connor Russell, D activated from reserve

Indy:

Add Mitch Gillam, G activated from reserve

Delete Keegan Iverson, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Breandan Colgan, G added as EBUG

Jacksonville:

Add Craig Martin, F returned from loan to Charlotte (p.m.)

Delete Jacob Friend, D loaned to Charlotte (a.m.)

Kansas City:

Add Louis-Philippe Denis, F signed contract, added to active roster

Newfoundland:

Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Dylan Wells, G assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Add Daniel Brickley, D assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Rapid City:

Delete Christian Evers, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)

South Carolina:

Add Ryan Dmowski, F returned from loan to Hershey

Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)

Delete Maurizio Colella, F traded to Newfoundland

Toledo:

Add Kade Phipps, G added as EBUG

Wheeling:

Add Alex Stevens, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jake Flegel, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete David Drake, D loaned to San Jose (AHL)

Delete Patrick Watling, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Worcester:

Add Austin Osmanski, D assigned by Springfield

Add Blake Christensen, F assigned by Springfield

