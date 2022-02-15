Grizzlies Weekly: First Place Grizzlies Host Railers for Weekend Series

West Valley City, Utah - The first place Utah Grizzlies host the Worcester Railers for a 3 game series at Maverik Center on February 18-19 at 7:10 pm and Monday, February 21 at 1:10 pm.

The Grizzlies are in first place in the Mountain division with a .649 points percentage. They swept the Iowa Heartlanders in the 3 game series and the offense was firing on all cylinders as they outscored Iowa 14 to 9.

The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a big 3 game series against the Worcester Railers. Friday is Father Son Night and an AFCU Friday where tickets start at $8 when you pay using your AFCU debit or credit card at the Maverik Center box office. Saturday night is a 7:10 pm start. Monday, February 21st is Sensory Inclusion Day and Paw Patrol specialty jerseys. Monday is a special 1:10 pm start. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Grizzlies Homestand

Friday, February 18, 2022 - Worcester at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday. Father-Son Night.

Saturday, February 19, 2022 - Worcester at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Monday, February 21, 2022 - Worcester at Utah. 1:10 pm. Sensory Inclusion Game. Paw Patrol Sepcialty Jerseys.

Family Fun Zone is on the concourse for every Grizzlies home game.

Last Week's Games

February 9, 2022 - Utah 5 Iowa 4 (OT) - Ben Tardif scored the game winning goal 2:37 into overtime as the Grizzlies defeated the Heartlanders 5-4 on Wednesday night. Brian Bowen and Mason Mannek each had 2 goals for Utah. Luke Martin had 3 assists. Trey Bradley had 2 assists as the captain now leads the club with 11 multiple point games. Trent Miner saved 38 of 42 to earn his 11th win of the season. Iowa outshot Utah 42 to 26. Utah was 1 for 2 on the power play and Iowa was 1 for 3.

February 11, 2022 - Utah 5 Iowa 2 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Zac Robbins each scored 2 goals and 1 assist in the Grizzlies 5-2 win at Iowa. Brian Bowen had 1 goal and 1 assist as he continues his hot stretch. Peyton Jones saved 29 of 31 to earn his 10th win of the season. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play while Iowa went 1 for 4.

February 12, 2022 - Utah 4 Iowa 3 - Trey Bradley had 2 goals and 1 assist. Mason Mannek added his 16th goal of the season and also had 1 assist. Ben Tardif scored a shorthanded goal. Utah leads the league with 18 shorthanded goals this season. Peyton Jones saved 38 of 41.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Brian Bowen is on Fire

Bowen had 3 goals at Iowa in the 3 game sweep. Bowen has 11 goals and 4 assists in his last 13 games. He currently leads the club with 19 goals. Brian is 5th in the league in shots on goal with 153. Scoring goals is nothing new for Bowen, who led the SPHL with 30 goals in the 2019-20 season. Last season he scored 18 goals in only 26 games with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem. He has previous ECHL experience with the Worcester Railers, Norfolk Admirals and Adirondack Thunder.

Flurry of 2 Goal Scorers

There were 5 different instances last weekend in Iowa where a skater had 2 or more goals in a game. On February 9th Mason Mannek and Brian Bowen each scored 2 goals. On February 11th Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Zach Robbins lit the lamp twice. Robbins became the 12th different Grizzlies skater this season to score 2 or more goals in a game. Trey Bradley scored 2 goals on February 12th in a 4-3 win, including the game winner 8:17 into the third period.

Grizzlies skaters with 2 or more goals in a game

3: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley

2: Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Mason Mannek

1: Luka Burzan, Brandon Cutler, Luke Martin, Andrew Nielsen, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Ben Tardif.

Point a Game Guys

There are 5 Grizzlies players who are averaging more than a point per game. Matthew Boucher (Currently with Colorado AHL) leads the way averaging 1.29 ppg. Brandon Cutler (Now with Abbotsford AHL) is at 1.17 ppg. Trey Bradley is at 1.16 ppg. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads current Utah skaters with a 1.08 ppg average. Ben Tardif is at 1.03 ppg.

Transactions: Trey Bradley Recalled to Colorado

Grizzlies captain Trey Bradley was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on February 13. Bradley leads Utah with 12 multiple point games this season. In 31 games with the Grizzlies Trey has 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists). In 96 games with the Grizzlies over a 2 season stretch he has 83 points (25 goals, 58 assists). The captain had 2 goals and 3 assists last weekend in Iowa to lead Utah to a 3 game sweep. Trey leaves for Colorado with a hot hand as he has a point in 7 of his last 9 games.

Trey played in 10 games with Colorado (AHL) earlier this season and had 4 assists.

Recent Transactions

February 13, 2022 - Trey Bradley Recalled to Colorado (AHL).

February 10, 2022 - Trent Miner Reassigned to Colorado (AHL).

February 2, 2022 - Trent Miner Reassigned to Utah.

January 28 2022 - Andrew Nielsen Released from AHL contract.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Continues to Produce.

Defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous lead all league defenseman with 17 goals. He leads the Grizz with 38 points. He also leads the team in power play goals (4), power play points (12) and shots among defenseman (131). Charle has a point in 11 of his last 17 games. He has a point in 25 different games this season, which leads the club. D'Astous also leads all league defenseman with 5 game winning goals.

Local Boy Does Good

Herriman, Utah native Mason Mannek has had a solid first full season as a pro. On Wednesday night in Iowa Mannek scored 2 goals. It was his second multiple goal game of his career. Mannek is 3rd on the team with 16 goals and is tied for 2nd with 33 points. Mason has a 14.6 shooting percentage. Mannek and Tyler Penner are the only 2 players who have appeared in all 46 games this season.

Luke Martin Takes Assists Lead

Martin had 3 assists on February 9th at Iowa. He now leads the team with 23 assists on the season. Martin leads the league with a +27 rating. He is 4th on the team with 31 points (8 goals, 23 assists). Luke is a former 2nd round draft pick (52nd overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2017.

Gotta Get to 3

Getting to 3 goals may be the magic number for the Grizzlies. When they score 3 or more goals in a game they are 28-5-3-1. When they score less than 3 goals this season they are just 1-10. Utah is 17-0 when allowing less than 3 goals.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Trent Miner (Now with AHL's Colorado Eagles) leads the league with 4 shutouts. No other goaltender in the league has more than 2 shutouts. Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 17 goals and is 2nd with 39 points. Luke Martin leads the league in plus/minus at +27. D'Astous is 2nd at +26. Brian Bowen is 5th in shots with 153.

Next Homestand

Friday, February 18, 2022 - Worcester at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday. Father-Son Night.

Saturday, February 19, 2022 - Worcester at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Monday, February 21, 2022 - Worcester at Utah. 1:10 pm. Sensory Inclusion Game. Paw Patrol Sepcialty Jerseys.

Family Fun Zone is on the concourse for every Grizzlies home game.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Brian Bowen, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Cole Kehler.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 29-15-2-1

Home record: 15-7. Utah has outscored opponents 80 to 59 at home.

Road record: 14-8-2-1

Win percentage: .649. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Won 3.

Standings Points: 61.

Last 10: 6-3-1.

Goals per game: 3.49 (6th) Goals for: 164.

Goals against per game: 3.06 (10th) Goals Against: 144.

Shots per game: 32.74 (8th)

Shots against per game: 30.89 (13th)

Power Play: 25 for 140 - 17.9 % (19th)

Penalty Kill: 142 for 187- 75.9 % (24th)

Penalty Minutes: 672. 14.30 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 18 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 12-6-0-1. Utah has scored first in 19 of 46 games this season. Utah is 17-9-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 10-2-2-1. 15 of the 46 games have been decided by 1. 13 games have been decided by 2. Utah is 8-5 in 2 goal games.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Brian Bowen (19).

Assists: Luke Martin (24)

Points: D'Astous (39)

Plus/Minus: Luke Martin (+27) - Leads League

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (114) Mason Mannek and Austin Crossley leads active Grizz with 71.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (13)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (5)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (8).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley/Matthew Boucher (4)

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (153)

Shooting Percentage: Tyler Penner (11 for 73). 15.1 %. - Minimum 55 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (5).

Wins: Peyton Jones/Trent Miner (11).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.932).

Goals Against Average: Garrett Metcalf (1.84)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 41 66 52 5 0 164 Utah Grizzlies 505 526 479 29 1542

Opposition 50 40 51 2 1 144 Opposition 476 491 470 14 1454

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has scored a league leading 17 shorthanded goals. The Grizz are 11-4 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah is 20-1 when leading after 2 periods. The Grizz have a 65 to 39 scoring advantage in the 2nd period. Utah is 27-5-2-1 when scoring 3 or more goals in a game. Utah has outscored opponents 80 to 59 at home this season. Utah's 160 goals are the most in the league. Their 59 standings points are tied with Toledo for the most in the league. The Grizzlies are 13-5-2-1 with 0 days rest between games. 6 different goaltenders have won at least 1 game this season. Utah is 23-8-1-1 vs Mountain Division opponents. Utah is 7-9-2 when trailing after 1 period. The 7 wins when trailing after 20 minutes of play is the most in the league. The Grizz are 17-0 when allowing less than 3 goals. Utah is 19-6-0-1 when outshooting opponents. The Grizz are 9-2-2-1 in one goal games.

Players with 10 or more Goals

19: Brian Bowen

17: Charle-Edouard D'Astous

16: Mason Mannek

15: Trey Bradley

13: Matthew Boucher,

11: Tyler Penner

10: Brandon Cutler, Quinn Ryan

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

12: Trey Bradley

11: Charle-Edouard D'Astous.

10: Brian Bowen, Ben Tardif.

8: Mason Mannek, Luke Martin.

6: Matthew Boucher, Brandon Cutler. Andrew Nielsen.

5: Tyler Penner.

3: Gehrett Sargis.

2: Luka Burzan. Christian Simeone.

1: Neil Robinson, Bailey Conger, Nate Clurman, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Connor McDonald.

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Trey Bradley, Mason Mannek, Ben Tardif (1).

Assist Streaks: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (3) Bradley, Mannek, Luke Martin.

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Tardif (4) D'Astous (3)

Grizzlies Player Trends

Brian Bowen has 11 goals in his last 13 games. 20 of his 31 points have been at Maverik Center. 12 of his 19 goals have been at home. 8 of his 12 assists have been at home. Bowen has a point in 6 of his last 7 and 9 of his last 11. Bowen leads the team with 153 shots on goal. Brian has taken 5 or more shots in 15 different games. Bowen averages 3.55 shots per game.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 26 different games this season. D'Astous is a +6 in his last 4 games. Charle has a penalty in 5 straight games. He leads all league defenseman in goals (17) and game winning goals (5). He is 2nd among all league defenseman in points (39), shots (132) and plus/minus (+26).

Ben Tardif has a point in 4 straight games (3 goals, 1 assist). Tardif has 17 shots in his last 4 games. Tardif has 7 games of 2 or more assists. Ben has 15 games of 4 or more shots on goal. Tardif's best point streak as a pro was a 5 game run from Jan. 1-14.

Luke Martin is a +15 in their last 17 games. Luke has taken 58 shots over the last 17 games.

Mason Mannek is 5 for 30 in shots over the last 12 games. Mannek is among team leaders with a 14.8 shooting percentage.

Zac Robbins had 2 goals and 1 assists at Iowa on Feb. 11. Robbins has a 17.1 shooting percentage this season.

Nate Clurman has an assist in 4 of his last 5 games.

Peyton Jones has won 3 of his last 4 starts in net. In 3 games in February Jones has a 2-1 record with a 2.33 Goals Against Average and a .929 save percentage. Jones is tied with Trent Miner (Now with Colorado AHL) for the team lead with 11 wins.

