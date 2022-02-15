John McCarron Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - John McCarron of the Florida Everblades is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 7-13. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor. McCarron scored three goals and added two assists for five points in two games at Orlando last week.

The 29-year-old scored both of Florida's goals in a 2-1 win on Saturday and had three points (1g-2a) in a 5-4 overtime loss on Sunday.

A native of Macomb, Michigan, McCarron is tied for second in the ECHL with 22 goals and is third with 48 points in 43 games this season.

McCarron has tallied 363 points (158g-205a) in 380 career ECHL games with Wheeling and Florida. He is one goal shy of tying the Everblades' all-time record for regular-season goals. McCarron has added eight points (4g-4a) in 38 career American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, St. John's and Stockton.

Prior to turning pro, McCarron recorded 74 points (24g-50a) in 131 career games at Cornell University.

On behalf of John McCarron, a case of pucks will be donated to a Florida youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

