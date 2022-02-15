Newfoundland's Petruzzelli Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

February 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Keith Petruzzelli of the Newfoundland Growlers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 7-13. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

Petruzzelli went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .973 in three appearances against Maine last week.

The 23-year-old stopped all 25 shots he faced in a 5-0 win on Wednesday, made 25 saves in a 6-1 victory on Friday and turned aside 23 shots in a 4-1 win on Saturday.

Under contract to Toronto of the American Hockey League, Petruzzelli has appeared in 14 games for the Growlers this season going 9-4-1 with three shutouts, a 1.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .933. He also recorded a win in his one appearance with Toronto this season.

Prior to turning pro, Petruzzelli spent four seasons at Quinnipiac University, where he appeared in 94 career games with an overall record of 51-27-8 with 10 shutouts, a 2.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

Runners-Up: Francois Brassard (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .947 save pct.) and Brody Claeys, Wheeling (2-0-0, 1.47 GAA, .945 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Cam Johnson (Florida), Colton Point (Idaho), Daniil Chechelev (Kansas City), Kaden Fulcher (Toledo) and Colton Ellis (Worcester).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.