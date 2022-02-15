Americans Weekly
February 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), continue their five-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks tonight, at 7:05 pm from Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. The Americans took two of the three games between the two clubs last week. Allen enters tonight's game in fifth place overall in the Mountain Division with a winning percentage of 0.512. The Americans will play four games in five night's starting this evening.
Last Week's Record: 2-1-0
Overall record: 19-18-5-1 (44 Points)
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, February 9th: Allen 4 vs. Kansas City 3, Final OT
Thursday, February 10th Allen 3 vs. Kansas City 1 Final
Friday, February 11th Kansas City 3 at Allen 1, Final
-- Up Next --
Tuesday, February 15, vs. Kansas City Mavericks
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Wednesday, February 16, vs. Kansas City Mavericks
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, February 18th vs. Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, February 19th vs. Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
-- Team Leaders -
Goals - (19) Chad Costello
Assists - (31) Chad Costello
Points - (50) Chad Costello
Power Play Goals - (5) Spencer Asuchak
Power Play Assists - (12) Chad Costello
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Eric Roy and five others
Game Winning Goals - (4) Kris Myllari and Spencer Asuchak
First Goal - (3) Jack Combs and Gavin Gould
Insurance Goals - (3) Chad Costello
Penalty Minutes - (76) Darian Skeoch
Plus/Minus - (+15) Kris Myllari
Shots on Goal - (126) Branden Troock
Save Percentage - (0.927) Antoine Bibeau *
Goalie Wins - (7) Antoine Bibeau *
Goals-Against Average - (2.69) Antoine Bibeau *
* In the AHL with Charlotte
Americans Notables:
Chad Costello is tied for the league lead in points with 50.
The Americans are averaging 14.33 penalty minutes per game.
The Americans are 1-5 in overtime games this season.
Chad Costello's 19th goal of the season on Friday night was his 400th point with Allen.
Allen is 10-7-2-1 when scoring first.
The Americans power play ranks 18th overall at 18.1 %.
Chad Costello is second overall in the league in assists with 31.
Allen has given up the most shorthanded goals in the league with 16.
The Americans are being outscored 57-43 in the second period.
Allen is giving up an average of 3.51 goals per game.
Tonight is the fourth game of a five-game series against Kansas City.
Americans Practice and Game Schedule
Monday, February 14th - Travel Day
Tuesday, February 15th: Morning Skate - 11:15 am
Game: at Kansas City, 7:05 pm
Wednesday, February 16th: Morning Skate - 11:15 am
Game: at Kansas City, 7:05 pm
Thursday, February 17th: Travel Day to Wichita
Friday, February 18th: Morning Skate -11:15 am
Game: at Wichita, 7:05 pm
Saturday, February 19th: No Morning Skate
Game: vs. Wichita, 7:05 pm
Sunday, February 20th: Off
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans goaltender Antoine Bibeau
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 15, 2022
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Newfoundland's Petruzzelli Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.