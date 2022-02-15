Americans Weekly

Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), continue their five-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks tonight, at 7:05 pm from Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. The Americans took two of the three games between the two clubs last week. Allen enters tonight's game in fifth place overall in the Mountain Division with a winning percentage of 0.512. The Americans will play four games in five night's starting this evening.

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 19-18-5-1 (44 Points)

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, February 9th: Allen 4 vs. Kansas City 3, Final OT

Thursday, February 10th Allen 3 vs. Kansas City 1 Final

Friday, February 11th Kansas City 3 at Allen 1, Final

-- Up Next --

Tuesday, February 15, vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Wednesday, February 16, vs. Kansas City Mavericks

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, February 18th vs. Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, February 19th vs. Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - (19) Chad Costello

Assists - (31) Chad Costello

Points - (50) Chad Costello

Power Play Goals - (5) Spencer Asuchak

Power Play Assists - (12) Chad Costello

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Spencer Asuchak

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Eric Roy and five others

Game Winning Goals - (4) Kris Myllari and Spencer Asuchak

First Goal - (3) Jack Combs and Gavin Gould

Insurance Goals - (3) Chad Costello

Penalty Minutes - (76) Darian Skeoch

Plus/Minus - (+15) Kris Myllari

Shots on Goal - (126) Branden Troock

Save Percentage - (0.927) Antoine Bibeau *

Goalie Wins - (7) Antoine Bibeau *

Goals-Against Average - (2.69) Antoine Bibeau *

* In the AHL with Charlotte

Americans Notables:

Chad Costello is tied for the league lead in points with 50.

The Americans are averaging 14.33 penalty minutes per game.

The Americans are 1-5 in overtime games this season.

Chad Costello's 19th goal of the season on Friday night was his 400th point with Allen.

Allen is 10-7-2-1 when scoring first.

The Americans power play ranks 18th overall at 18.1 %.

Chad Costello is second overall in the league in assists with 31.

Allen has given up the most shorthanded goals in the league with 16.

The Americans are being outscored 57-43 in the second period.

Allen is giving up an average of 3.51 goals per game.

Tonight is the fourth game of a five-game series against Kansas City.

Americans Practice and Game Schedule

Monday, February 14th - Travel Day

Tuesday, February 15th: Morning Skate - 11:15 am

Game: at Kansas City, 7:05 pm

Wednesday, February 16th: Morning Skate - 11:15 am

Game: at Kansas City, 7:05 pm

Thursday, February 17th: Travel Day to Wichita

Friday, February 18th: Morning Skate -11:15 am

Game: at Wichita, 7:05 pm

Saturday, February 19th: No Morning Skate

Game: vs. Wichita, 7:05 pm

Sunday, February 20th: Off

Images from this story

