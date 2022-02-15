Americans Resume Series with KC Tonight

Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), continue their five-game series tonight against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 pm. The Americans took two of the three games in Allen last week. The Americans return home on Saturday night to play the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 pm. Tickets for Saturday night's game are available at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Saturday, February 19, vs. Wichita, 7:05 pm TICKETS

Costello Tied for ECHL Scoring Lead: Chad Costello is tied for the league lead in points with 50. He is second overall in the league in assists with 31.

Antoine Bibeau back to Charlotte: Goalie Antoine Bibeau was recalled by the Seattle Kraken on Monday and reassigned to the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) from the Allen Americans on Monday. Bibeau made the start Wednesday and Friday going 1-and-1 for the week. He is 7-3-1 overall with Allen, and 3-1-1 with Charlotte. Bibeau got a backup opportunity with the Kraken in early January. The resident of Victoriaville, PQ is a former NHL Draft Pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Troock Expected to Return This Week: Americans forward Branden Troock missed all three games with a lower-body injury this week. Troock has not played since January 28th. He is expected to return this week to Kansas City. Troock, who was signed as a free agent this season, has 30 points in 29 games (13 goals and 17 assists). The former Dallas Stars Draft Pick is averaging 1.03 points per game. He is listed as day to day.

Leading the ECHL: The Allen Americans lead the league in shorthanded goals allowed this season with 16. The Florida Everblades are right behind them with 14. Allen has scored six shorthanded goals this season in 43 games. Spencer Asuchak has two of the six.

Overtime Funk: The Americans are 1-5 in overtime games this season. The team is 1-1 in shootout games.

Comparing Allen and KC:

Allen Americans:

Home: 11-10-2-0

Away: 8-8-3-1

Overall: 19-18-5-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (19) Chad Costello

Assists: (31) Chad Costello (Leads the ECHL)

Points: (50) Chad Costello (Leads the ECHL)

+/-: (+15) Kris Myllari

PIM: (76) Darian Skeoch

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 13-8-1-0

Road: 9-14-1-0

Overall: 22-22-2-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Kansas City Mavericks Team Leaders:

Goals: (20) Darik Angeli

Assists: (27) Marcus Crawford

Points: (44) Darik Angeli

+/-: (+19) Nick Pastujov

PIM: (221) Mikael Robidoux

