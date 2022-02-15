Four Second Period Goals Propels Rabbits Past Stingrays 6-2 in Rivalry Clash

February 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - A four-goal second period lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits past the South Carolina Stingrays, 6-2, on Tuesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

After the Stingrays produced early offensive pressure on the Greenville net, the Swamp Rabbits countered with an odd-man rush that saw Max Zimmer feed Anthony Beauchamp on the backside circle for Beauchamp's fifth goal of the season at 6:14.

Greenville fired out of the gate and scored 6:09 into the second period, as Bryce Reddick took a stretch pass from Ayden MacDonald and sniped it into the back of the net for his second of the season. The Swamp Rabbits extended their lead to a 3-0 score-line, as MacDonald cleaned up a rebound for his seventh of the campaign at the 9:39 mark. Jordan Subban gave South Carolina a much-needed answer as he lifted his fifth of the season into the net at 14:42. In the late stages of the period, Liam Pecararo scored his team-leading 20th goal of the season at 19:35, before Brett Kemp pushed a rebound into the back of the net with one second left in the frame to establish a 5-1 score-line for Greenville.

Into the third, Adam Parsells scored his first goal as a Swamp Rabbit at 2:01 to grow the Swamp Rabbits advantage to five goals, before Chaz Reddekopp scored a mid-period goal for the Stingrays to solidify the 6-2 score-line.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 16-18-4-3, while the Stingrays fall to 16-24-4-0.

The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Friday, February 18, to take on the Atlanta Gladiators for the first of three games at 7:05 p.m.

Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.