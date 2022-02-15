Americans Welcome Back Forward JC Campagna

Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today the team has signed free agent forward JC Campagna.

JC Campagna returns to the Americans after playing with the team in 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. Campagna last played in 2020-2021 with the Wichita Thunder. Born in Dallas, the 6-foot-4 and 205-pound forward adds scoring punch up front.

"He's got a great shot," said Americans Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson. "He in good shape. He'll step in and make an immediate impact."

The Americans open a two-game set in Kansas City. Tonight, will mark four straight games against the Mavericks. Campagna will wear #16 and be in the lineup tonight.

