ECHL Transactions - February 15
February 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 15, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Shane Kuzmeski, D
Jacksonville:
Nick Ford, F
Trois-Rivières:
Mathieu Brisebois, D
Wheeling:
Matt Ustaski, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add J.C. Campagna, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ben Carroll, D placed on reserve
Delete Branden Troock, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)
Florida:
Add Tyler Nanne, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dalton Gally, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)
Jacksonville:
Delete Tyler Wall, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Kalamazoo:
Delete Greg Mauldin, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Kansas City:
Add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Christian Hausinger, D added to active roster (claimed from Florida)
Delete Marly Quince, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Carey, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Rapid City:
Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Tyler Boivin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Francis Meilleur, D signed contract, added to active roster
Tulsa:
Delete Jordan Ernst, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)
Wheeling:
Add Matt Ustaski, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)
Worcester:
Delete Felix Bibeau, F recalled by Bridgeport
