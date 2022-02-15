ECHL Transactions - February 15

February 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 15, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Shane Kuzmeski, D

Jacksonville:

Nick Ford, F

Trois-Rivières:

Mathieu Brisebois, D

Wheeling:

Matt Ustaski, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add J.C. Campagna, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ben Carroll, D placed on reserve

Delete Branden Troock, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/2)

Florida:

Add Tyler Nanne, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dalton Gally, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/15)

Jacksonville:

Delete Tyler Wall, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Kalamazoo:

Delete Greg Mauldin, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Kansas City:

Add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Clarke, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Christian Hausinger, D added to active roster (claimed from Florida)

Delete Marly Quince, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Carey, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Rapid City:

Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Tyler Boivin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Francis Meilleur, D signed contract, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Delete Jordan Ernst, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)

Wheeling:

Add Matt Ustaski, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/6)

Worcester:

Delete Felix Bibeau, F recalled by Bridgeport

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.