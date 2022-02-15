Colisée Vidéotron Welcomes Back Lions Fans

February 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions are back home after having completed a brief road trip to Pennsylvania for a two-games-in-48-hours series against the Reading Royals, the North Division leaders. The first game saw the Royals double-up the Lions 6-3, while the second game had the Lions storm back with a vengeance, crushing the Royals 10-4.

The Adirondack Thunder are tonight's visitors to Colisée Vidéotron, and it marks the Thunder's first-ever visit to Trois-Rivières. The last time the two teams met was January 29 at Adirondack's Cool Insuring Arena, and coach Éric Bélanger's Lions defeated the Thunder 6-3.

Puck drop this evening is 7:00 p.m.

Bonus! Following the government's public health guidelines, the Lions - who have been playing behind closed doors at Colisée Vidéotron since February 2 - will be able to welcome back fans starting tonight.

Fans can catch all the action on TVA Sports

Players to watch

Lions forward Nicolas Larivière (#55) scored two goals and also had an assist in his last game

Thunder forward Patrick Grasso (#21) has 14 goals and 14 assists in 39 games played this season

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.