Colisée Vidéotron Welcomes Back Lions Fans
February 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions are back home after having completed a brief road trip to Pennsylvania for a two-games-in-48-hours series against the Reading Royals, the North Division leaders. The first game saw the Royals double-up the Lions 6-3, while the second game had the Lions storm back with a vengeance, crushing the Royals 10-4.
The Adirondack Thunder are tonight's visitors to Colisée Vidéotron, and it marks the Thunder's first-ever visit to Trois-Rivières. The last time the two teams met was January 29 at Adirondack's Cool Insuring Arena, and coach Éric Bélanger's Lions defeated the Thunder 6-3.
Puck drop this evening is 7:00 p.m.
Bonus! Following the government's public health guidelines, the Lions - who have been playing behind closed doors at Colisée Vidéotron since February 2 - will be able to welcome back fans starting tonight.
Fans can catch all the action on TVA Sports
Players to watch
Lions forward Nicolas Larivière (#55) scored two goals and also had an assist in his last game
Thunder forward Patrick Grasso (#21) has 14 goals and 14 assists in 39 games played this season
