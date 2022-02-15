Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits at Stingrays

February 15, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (15-18-4-3) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (16-23-4-0)

February 15, 2022 | 7:00 PM | Regular Season Game #41

North Charleston Coliseum | Charleston, SC

Referees: Sam Heidemann (22)

Linesmen: Antoine Bujold-Roux (72), Brady Fagan (89)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45pm

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley on the call

STINGRAYS SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (5-3-1-1) Home: (3-1-1-0) Away: (2-2-0-1)

Last Meeting:

February 5, 2022 Greenville 1 vs South Carolina 5

Next Meeting:

February 23, 2022 Greenville vs South Carolina

QUICK BITS

SHORTCOMING SATURDAY:

The Swamp Rabbits took to the ice in Jacksonville on Saturday night and struck first with an Anthony Beauchamp goal inside of the two minutes. Shortly after the opening strike, the Icemen retaliated with an Ara Nazarian snipe. Into the second period, Sean Giles gave the Icemen the 2-1 advantage as he tucked a loose puck into the back of the net, despite Evan Fitzpatrick make the initial stop. Despite a late power-play, the Swamp Rabbits conceded the empty net goal to Craig Martin as the Icemen would capture the 3-1 victory. The loss was the second consecutive loss for the Rabbits to the Icemen.

SCOUTING THE STINGRAYS:

The Rabbits make a weekday trip to North Charleston to take on the 16-23-4-0 Stingrays. The Stingrays hold a 4-5-1-0 record over their last 10 games and are led by forward Justin Florek who has scored 28 points in 41 games this season (13g, 15a). The Stingrays offense has struggled at times and has been outscored 104-139 by opponents this season. Ryan Bednard has seen the majority of the action in goal this season, holding a 10-11-1-0 record, 2.87GAA and .902SV%.

AFTER FURTHER REVIEW:

Liam Pecararo was credited with an assist on Austin Eastman's goal Saturday night in Jacksonville, extending his point streak to 21 games. Initially, Pecararo was not given credit for the assist, however league officials reviewed the goal and determined the original ruling to be incorrect. Pecararo has 35 points in the last 21 games and has scored a point in all but four games this season. Pecararo is the leading scorer for the Swamp Rabbits with 39 points in 29 games (19g, 20a).

LEAVE IT TO LETHEMON:

Swamp Rabbits goaltender, John Lethemon, has been a brick wall recently and ranks third in the ECHL in goals against average. Lethemon holds a 7-7-1-2 record 2.23GAA and .917SV%.Over his last six starts, Lethemon has posted a 5-1 record including two shut-out victories. In that six game span, Lethemon stopped 148/155 shots he faced, fending off an astounding 95% of shots.

NEED TO BE SPECIAL:

The Swamp Rabbits see their power-play near the bottom of the ECHL with just 15.2% efficiency. Despite power-play goals in three of their last four games, the Rabbits have scored on just 3 of their last 16 power-play attempts. The unit has shuffled its pieces over the last few games with injuries and new additions to the roster like Max Zimmer.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

After facing off with the Rays, it's back to Greenville where the Swamp Rabbits will play host to the 25-17-3-1 Atlanta Gladiators. Atlanta has struggled to put pucks in the net, they are ranked 7th in the ECHL for shots per game and 25th in the goals per game category. Cody Sylvester has been the main scorer in Atlanta with 37 points in 40 games (18g, 19a), he is followed closely by Mike Pelech who has 36 points in 46 games (11g, 25a). Despite a lack of scoring, the Gladiators rank 3rd in the ECHL for goals against per game thanks, in part, to goaltenders Tyler Parks and Chris Nell who have appeared in 40/46 of the Gladiators games this season. Parks posts a 16-4-2-1 record, 2.14GAA and .931SV%. Nell posts a 9-7-0-0 record in 17 games, 3.01GAA and .901SV%. Parks 2.14GAA is the best in the ECHL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.