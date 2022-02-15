Welcome Home and a Welcome Win

The Lions were back home after playing two road games on Friday and Saturday. And being home in Trois-Rivières was extra special for the Lions as the team was able to welcome back fans for the first time in 2022. Looking to spoil the party was the Adirondack Thunder.

Early in the first period Jimmy Mazza of the Thunder was able to put one past Lions netminder Philippe Desrosiers. Six minutes later the Lions' Olivier Archambault took advantage of a power play opportunity to even the score. The first period ended 1-1.

In the second period the Lions' William Leblanc scored a short-handed goal to give the Lions a 2-1 lead.

Adirondack's Nick Rivera scored 45 seconds into the third period to even the score at 2-2, and then Sebastian Vidmar followed that up with a goal of his own and the Thunder were ahead 3-2. Just over three minutes later the Lions' Shawn St-Amant scored his 15th goal of the season to once again even the score between the two teams at 3-3. Anthony Nellis profited from another power play opportunity following a Thunder penalty and the Lions were back in front, 4-3. Nellis then scored his second of the game into an empty net. Final score: Lions-5, Thunder-3.

It was Trois-Rivières' second win in a row.

The Lions' next home game is February 23, and Colisée Vidéotron will have a 50 per cent capacity limit.

