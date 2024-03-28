Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Luc Salem
March 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Luc Salem.
Salem played his college hockey at St. Lawrence University. In 4 college seasons he scored 18 goals and 37 assists in 128 games. Salems best statistical season came as junior, where he led his team with 10 goals and 17 assists in 36 games during the 2022-23 season. Salem led the team with a +12 rating in the 2022-23 campaign. Luc was the captain during his senior 2023-24 season, where he scored 3 goals and 5 assists in 38 games.
Salem resides in Santa Monica, California. He will wear number 5 for the Grizzlies, who continue their six game homestand with games on Friday and Saturday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
