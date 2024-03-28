Ghost Pirates Weekly: March 28
March 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
Thursday, March 28 at 7:05 p.m. at Greenville Swamp Rabbits:
NHL Affiliate: L.A. Kings
AHL Affiliate: Ontario Reign
Record: 41-18-3-1 (1st, South Division)
Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 8-2-0-0
Point Leader: Carter Souch (52)
Last Time Out: Greenville defeated Savannah 2-1 on March 7 at Enmarket Arena. Keltie Jeri-Leon was the lone goal scorer for the Ghost Pirates.
Stat to Watch: Greenville is the only division leader in the ECHL who has not yet clinched a postseason spot.
Friday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Orlando Solar Bears:
NHL Affiliate: Tampa Bay Lightning
AHL Affiliate: Syracuse Crunch
Record: 34-22-6-2 (5th, South Division)
Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 5-1-1-0
Point Leader: Mitchell Hoelscher (47)
Last Time Out: Savannah defeated Orlando 3-2 in overtime on January 25 at home, with goals from Ross Armour (1) and the game-winner from Nolan Valleau (2).
Stat to Watch: Tyler Bird is tied for second in the ECHL for shorthanded goals (4).
Stats of the Week
Despite sitting at sixth in the division, Savannah still has a meaningful role in the lead-up to the South Division playoffs. There is only a ten-point difference between the first-place team (Greenville) and the fifth-place team (Orlando). Savannah will have the chance to significantly impact who advances to the playoffs with their remaining schedule of games against divisional opponents.
Valleau's overtime winner on January 25 was Savannah's first overtime goal at Enmarket Arena in franchise history.
