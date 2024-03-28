Steelheads Continue Asserting Their Will in Utah with 6-2 Win Over Grizzlies

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Idaho Steelheads (43-18-2-2, 90pts) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (29-33-3-0, 61pts) Wednesday night by a final score of 6-2 in front of 4,883 improving to 8-1-1 in the head-to-head series including 5-0 in Utah outscoring the Grizzlies 25-9. Idaho and Utah will meet Friday and Saturday in Utah at 7:10 p.m.

The Steelheads led 1-0 after the first period with shots favoring Utah 11-7. In his Steelheads debut Reece Harsch (4th) found the back of the net at 12:35 from Jordan Kawaguchi and A.J. White. The play started with a partial breakaway from White and a save made from Will Cranley. Kawaguchi then worked a takeaway behind the net and fed Harsch in the high slot. From there he stepped into a shot and pin balled it past Cranley.

Idaho continued their dominance in the second period this season scoring four goals taking a 5-2 lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play. At 6:49 Jordan Kawaguchi (7th) increased the lead as Keaton Mastrodonato from the left half wall fed Kawaguchi in the high slot where he sent a wrist shot near side on Cranley making it 2-0. Just 64 seconds later Willie Knierim (16th) made it 3-0 with a takeaway on the left-wing wall in the offensive zone. From there he stepped through the left circle going back hand forehand snapping it over the far glove of Cranley. Utah cut their deficit back down to two goals as Aaron Aragon scored on a rebound out in front at 11:44. It didn't take long for Idaho to recapture the three-goal lead, just 59 seconds to be exact, as Ty Pelton-Byce (16th) made it 4-1 capping off a beautiful play. Pelton-Byce drove into the offensive zone down the left wing and fed the trailer Murphy across the blue line. Second after Murphy received the puck he slid it back for Pelton-Byce in the left circle where he beat Cranley near side below the left circle. With 2:50 remaining in the frame Will Merchant (7th) won a puck battle on the right-wing half wall and fed Murphy in the right corner. Murphy attacked the far side of the goal line and fed Merchant in the high slot making it 5-1. Kyle Mayhew cut the deficit down to 5-2 with 63 seconds left in the period.

Jake Murray (2nd) tacked on an empty netter with 1:45 left in the game as the Steelheads killed off the games only two penalties in the third period en route to a 6-2 win.

Bryan Thomson made 32 saves 34 shots in the win and is now (9-1-1) since Jan. 19. Will Cranley made 10 saves on 14 shots and was pulled for the second time in the last three games against Idaho. Dante Giannuzzimade seven saves on eight shots in 26:03 of relief.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Jordan Kawaguchi (1-1-2, +2, 3 shots)

2) Ty Pelton-Byce (1-1-2, +3, 2 shots)

3) Bryan Thomson (32 saves)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 0-for-0 on the power-play while Utah was 0-for-2. It was just the second time this season Idaho has not had a power-play in a game (Dec. 16 vs. Rapid City, 7-4 Loss).

- Idaho was outshot 34-23.

- Idaho is now 134-65-27 all-time vs. Utah and 62-34-13 in Utah.

- Sam Sternschein (IR), Colton Kehler (IR), Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP), and Ben Zloty (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Jake Murray (1-2-3) notched a career high three points and has a point in back-to-back games (1-4-5).

- Wade Murphy tallied two assists for his team leading 19th multi-point game of the season. He has points in back-to-back games (2-3-5).

- Ty Pelton-Byce picked up his 100th point as a Steelhead and finished with a goal and an assist for his 15th multi-point game of the year increasing his point streak to four games (2-3-5).

- Reece Harsch scored a goal in his Steelheads debut.

- Will Merchant and Willie Knierim each scored for their second straight game. Knierim has points in four straight (2-3-5).

- Jordan Kawaguchi (1-1-2) tallied his sixth multi-point game of the season.

- Keaton Mastrodonato and A.J. White each tallied an assist.

