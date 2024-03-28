Nardi Scores Lone Goal in Royals' Road Series Opener Loss to Lions, 3-1

March 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals' Anson Thornton battles Trois-Rivières Lions' Chris Ortiz and Justin Ducharme

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals' Anson Thornton battles Trois-Rivières Lions' Chris Ortiz and Justin Ducharme(Reading Royals)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (26-32-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Trois-Rivières Lions (28-27-5-3), 3-1, on Wednesday, March 27th at Colisée Vidéotron. Anston Thornton (2-7-0-0) suffered the loss in net for the Royals with 35 saves on 37 shots faced. Goaltender Strauss Mann (6-0-1-1) Earned the win in net for Trois-Rivières with 26 saves on 27 shots faced.

Reading opened up scoring in the first frame at 16 seconds when Joe Nardi snapped one top-shelf past Mann. Yvan Mongo and Tag Bertuzzi earned the helpers on Nardi's 17th goal of the season. Trois-Rivières answered back at 1:39 when Anthony Beauregard tucked one past Thornton. Cedric Montminy and Cory Thomas earned the helpers on Beauregard's 15th goal of the season.

Neither team scored throughout the middle frame. Thornton faced 17 shots on goal and Mann faced 13 shots on goal through 40 minutes. Neither team converted on a power play. At 7:50 into the second period, Thornton made a left pad save to keep Trois-Rivières out of the back of the net.

Going into the final frame, at 10:51, Justin Ducharme tucked the puck in off of a rebound. Beauregard and Chris Ortiz earned the helpers on Ducharme's 15th goal of the season. With 24 seconds left in the final frame, Montminy took advantage of the empty net and shot the puck in the back for his 17th goal of the season, unassisted.

The Royals continue their road trip back down to Adirondack for a pair of games against the Thunder on Friday, March 29th at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 30th at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, NY.

