ECHL Transactions - March 28
March 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 28, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Kameron Kielly, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Ryan Conroy, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Eric Alarie, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Erik Middendorf, F assigned by Utica (p.m.)
Delete Everett Wardle, F placed on reserve
Delete Mike Van Unen, D placed on reserve
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on bereavement/family leave
Delete Shane Bull, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)
Cincinnati:
Add Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D assigned from Cleveland by Columbus
Florida:
Add Pito Walton, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Will Reilly, D activated from reserve
Delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on reserve
Delete Adrien Bisson, D placed on reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
Greenville:
Add Sam Jardine, D returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)
Add Lordanthony Grissom, D activated from reserve
Delete Sam Jardine, D placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Modry, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)
Indy:
Add Cam Gray, G activated from Injured Reserve [3/27]
Delete Cam Gray, G loaned to Rockford [3/27]
Iowa:
Add Drew DeRidder, G returned from loan to Rochester
Delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from reserve
Delete Jerry D'Amigo, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Dmitri Kuzmin, D assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg
Add Josh McDougall, D activated from reserve
Add Darick Louis-Jean, D activated from reserve
Delete Simon Kubicek, D placed on reserve
Delete Nathan Kelly, D placed on reserve
Delete Keaton Jameson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)
Orlando:
Add Brandon Halverson, G assigned by Syracuse
Add T.J. Walsh, F activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Kersten, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Danny Battochio, G released as EBUG
Savannah:
Add Joe Fleming, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Add Griffin Loughran, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nolan Welsh, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Swetlikoff, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)
South Carolina:
Add Kameron Kielly, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)
Toledo:
Delete Noah Prokop, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)
Delete Riley Sawchuk, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Utah:
Add Luc Salem, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jacob Semik, D placed on reserve
Delete Cody Corbett, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)
Wheeling:
Add Cal Kiefiuk, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dustin Manz, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Evan Vierling, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 28, 2024
- Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Luc Salem - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - March 28 - ECHL
- Sam Jardine Reunites with Swamp Rabbits Prior to Start of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Forwards Fiddler-Schultz & Harris Return to Icemen from AHL - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Thunder Sign Forward Eric Alarie - Adirondack Thunder
- Ghost Pirates Weekly: March 28 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Sign Defenseman Ryan Conroy - Adirondack Thunder
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals in One Month, April 28th - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: vs Savannah - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Honor Those Affected by Cancer on Pink in the Rink Night - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nardi Scores Lone Goal in Royals' Road Series Opener Loss to Lions, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Americans' Third Period Rally Falls Short - Allen Americans
- Rush Win Third Straight, Defeat Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies 6-2 in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Continue Asserting Their Will in Utah with 6-2 Win Over Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.