ECHL Transactions - March 28

March 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 28, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Kameron Kielly, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ryan Conroy, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Eric Alarie, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Erik Middendorf, F assigned by Utica (p.m.)

Delete Everett Wardle, F placed on reserve

Delete Mike Van Unen, D placed on reserve

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on bereavement/family leave

Delete Shane Bull, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)

Cincinnati:

Add Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D assigned from Cleveland by Columbus

Florida:

Add Pito Walton, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Will Reilly, D activated from reserve

Delete Dustyn McFaul, D placed on reserve

Delete Adrien Bisson, D placed on reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

Greenville:

Add Sam Jardine, D returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)

Add Lordanthony Grissom, D activated from reserve

Delete Sam Jardine, D placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Modry, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)

Indy:

Add Cam Gray, G activated from Injured Reserve [3/27]

Delete Cam Gray, G loaned to Rockford [3/27]

Iowa:

Add Drew DeRidder, G returned from loan to Rochester

Delete Drew DeRidder, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from reserve

Delete Jerry D'Amigo, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Dmitri Kuzmin, D assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg

Add Josh McDougall, D activated from reserve

Add Darick Louis-Jean, D activated from reserve

Delete Simon Kubicek, D placed on reserve

Delete Nathan Kelly, D placed on reserve

Delete Keaton Jameson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)

Orlando:

Add Brandon Halverson, G assigned by Syracuse

Add T.J. Walsh, F activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Kersten, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Danny Battochio, G released as EBUG

Savannah:

Add Joe Fleming, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Add Griffin Loughran, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nolan Welsh, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Swetlikoff, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)

South Carolina:

Add Kameron Kielly, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Toledo:

Delete Noah Prokop, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)

Delete Riley Sawchuk, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Utah:

Add Luc Salem, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jacob Semik, D placed on reserve

Delete Cody Corbett, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)

Wheeling:

Add Cal Kiefiuk, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dustin Manz, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Evan Vierling, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.