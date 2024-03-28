Thunder Sign Defenseman Ryan Conroy

March 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS GALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman Ryan Conroy to a standard player contract.

Conroy, 23, finished his third season at NCAA (D1) Yale University and recorded 13 points (2 goals, 11 assists) in 30 games played. In 91 total regular-season games for the Bulldogs, the Chestermere, Alberta native had 18 points (2 goals, 16 assists) and 68 penalty minutes.

Prior to his collegiate career, the left-shooting defenseman plated 46 games for the Omaha Lancers in the United States Hockey League and had 18 points (2 goals, 16 assists) and 106 penalty minutes.

The Thunder return home Friday and Saturday for Stick it to Cancer Weekend. Paint the Ice Night is Friday and Saturday is a postgame jersey auction to benefit the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.