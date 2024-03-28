Thunder Sign Defenseman Ryan Conroy
March 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS GALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman Ryan Conroy to a standard player contract.
Conroy, 23, finished his third season at NCAA (D1) Yale University and recorded 13 points (2 goals, 11 assists) in 30 games played. In 91 total regular-season games for the Bulldogs, the Chestermere, Alberta native had 18 points (2 goals, 16 assists) and 68 penalty minutes.
Prior to his collegiate career, the left-shooting defenseman plated 46 games for the Omaha Lancers in the United States Hockey League and had 18 points (2 goals, 16 assists) and 106 penalty minutes.
The Thunder return home Friday and Saturday for Stick it to Cancer Weekend. Paint the Ice Night is Friday and Saturday is a postgame jersey auction to benefit the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.
The Thunder return home Friday and Saturday for Stick it to Cancer Weekend. Paint the Ice Night is Friday and Saturday is a postgame jersey auction to benefit the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.
