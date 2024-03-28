Thunder Sign Forward Eric Alarie

March 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Forward Eric Alarie with the Seattle Thunderbirds

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Eric Alarie to a standard player contract.

Alarie, 21, recorded 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 60 games this past season with the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds. Prior to joining the Thunderbirds last season, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native played parts of six seasons with the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors and finished fifth on the team in points in 2021-22 with 58, behind four NHL draft picks.

Overall, in 280 regular-season WHL games, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound left-shooting forward had 187 points (79 goals, 108 assists) and 91 penalty minutes.

The Thunder return home Friday and Saturday for Stick it to Cancer Weekend. Paint the Ice Night is Friday and Saturday is a postgame jersey auction to benefit the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

