Americans' Third Period Rally Falls Short

March 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Rapid City Rush's Christian Propp in action

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush's Christian Propp in action(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush)

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped the first game of a three-game series by a score of 5-2 on Wednesday night in South Dakota.

Outshot 14-7 in the opening frame, the Americans trailed Rapid City 1-0 after the first period. The Rush broke the game open in the second period scoring three straight goals in a five-minute span. Two of the goals came 30 seconds apart. Will Riedell (4), Brett Gravelle (21), and Parker Bowman (3) did the damage as the Rush took a 4-0 lead to the room after 40 minutes of action.

The Americans finally put their game together in the third period as Easton Brodzinski (22), and James Hardie (14) cut the lead to two goals with just over six minutes to play. The Americans had a power play late with a chance to cut the lead to a goal, but Rapid City killed off the Americans man advantage and then added another goal late to put a wrap on the night with the three-goal victory.

With the Rapid City win, they moved within two points of the fifth place Americans. Rapid City jumped Wichita in the standings moving into sole possession of sixth place in the division. The Americans blew a golden chance to gain ground on fourth place Utah who fell to Idaho at home 6-2.

The Americans and Rush will take Thursday off and return to action on Friday night at 8:10 PM CDT. Don't miss our watching party this Saturday night at Northside DraftHouse in Richardson. Colton Hargrove, Jordan-Ty Fournier and Johnny Walker will be on site. Pizza and drink specials along with the Americans Hockey on the Big Screen.

Three Stars:

1. RC - C. Propp

2. RC - M. Duarte

3. RC - B. Gravelle

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.