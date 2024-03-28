Forwards Fiddler-Schultz & Harris Return to Icemen from AHL
March 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that Rochester has assigned forward Riley Fiddler-Schultz (pictured above) to the Icemen, while forward Brendan Harris has been returned to Jacksonville by the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.
Fiddler-Schultz, 21, returns to the Icemen where he has posted 37 points (18g, 19a) in 43 appearances with the Icemen this season. The 6-0, 195-pound rookie forward has scored a goal in five appearances during two call-ups this season with the Amerks. From 2018-2023, the Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta resident played appeared in 246 games with the Calgary Hitmen totaling 189 points (77g, 112a). He was named to WHL's First All-Star Team in 2023 and was a Second All-Star Team selection in 2022. During the 2019-2020 season, Fiddler-Schultz was the recipient of the Doug Wickenheiser Trophy, awarded to the WHL's Humanitarian of the Year.
Harris, 27, returns to the Icemen where he has set career highs in in points (56), goals (19) and assists (37) in 58 games played with the Icemen this season. Harris made three appearances during his recent call-up with Cleveland. Harris has produced 17 multi-point games this season, and recently moved into third All-Time in Jacksonville Icemen history in scoring with 135 points. The 5-8, 168-pound forward was acquired by the Icemen from the Wheeling Nailers during the 2021-22 season. Prior to beginning his professional career, Harris finished second in scoring with 23 points during his senior season at Bemidji State University in 2020-21. He completed his four-year collegiate career with 56 points.
The Icemen open up a six-game road stretch this Friday (March 15) this evening at Orlando. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch the game broadcast on mixlr.com/jaxicemen and FloHockey.TV on the Universal Roof & Contracting Icemen Broadcast Network.
Icemen ticket packages for the 2024-25 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
