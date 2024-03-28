Steelheads Defeat Grizzlies 6-2 in Series Opener

March 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies' Keoni Texeira versus Idaho Steelheads' Keaton Mastrodonato

West Valley City, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads got goals from 6 different skaters as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 6-2 on Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

Reece Harsch scored 12:35 into the contest to give Idaho a 1-0 lead. Harsch was making his Steelheads debut. The Steelheads are now 31-3-1-2 when scoring first. Idaho led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Jordan Kawaguchi extended the Steelheads lead 6:49 into the second period. 64 seconds later Willie Knierim made it a 3-0 game. The Grizzlies got on the board 11:44 in as Aaron Aragon found the back of the net for the 12th time this season. Aragon was a +2 and led Utah with 6 shots. Idaho scored again as Ty Pelton-Byce got his 16th of the year 12:43 to make it a 4-1 game. Utah goaltender Will Cranley was pulled after stopping 10 of 14. Dante Giannuzzi stopped 7 of 8 for Utah over the final 26:03 of the contest. Will Merchant extended Idaho's lead to 5-1 as he scored his 7th of the year 17:10 in. Kyle Mayhew scored Utah's second goal of the night 18:57 in. Idaho led 5-2 after 2 frames.

Idaho's Jake Murray scored on an empty net 18:15 into the third period. Murray ended the night with 1 goal and 2 assists. The Steelheads got the 6-2 win despite Utah having a 34 to 23 shot advantage.

Utah went 0 for 2 on the power play, while Idaho did not have a power play on the night.

The homestand continues for the Grizzlies on Friday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Jordan Kawaguchi (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 3 shots.

2. Ty Pelton-Byce (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3, 2 shots.

3. Bryan Thomson (Idaho) - 32 of 34 saves.

Games This Homestand

Wednesday - Idaho 6 Utah 2.

Friday, March 29, 2024 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, March 30, 2024 - Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center.

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Smith's Family Night.

Friday, April 5, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, April 6, 2024 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab.

Tickets for Grizzlies home games are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

All Times Mountain.

