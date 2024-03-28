ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday announced that Toledo's Sam Craggs has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #890, Toledo at Indy, on March 27.

Craggs is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 10:07 of the second period.

Craggs will miss Toledo's game vs. Wheeling on March 29.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

