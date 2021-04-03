Grizz Win 3-2 in Shootout
April 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Allen, Texas - Trey Bradley won the game in the 4th round of the shootout to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 3-2 victory over the Allen Americans on Saturday night at Allen Event Center.
Ryan Lowney gave Utah a 1-0 lead with a power play goal 6:53 into the game. Allen responded with a power play goal 12:36 into the period as Samuel Laberge got his 12th of the year. Allen scored later in the frame as Steven Owre got his first professional goal 2 seconds after an Allen power play concluded. Americans led 2-1 after 1 period.
Miles Gendron tied the game 14:09 into the second period. Gendron and Lowney each scored their 7th goals of the season and along with Hunter Skinner are now tied for 3rd in goals among league defenseman.
Neither team scored in the 3rd period or overtime. Lowney scored for Utah in the first round of the shootout. Allen's only shootout goal came in the 2nd round as Chad Butcher scored. Bradley scored in the 4th round of the shootout for hockey's equivalent to a walk-off home run. Utah outshot Allen 33 to 28. Both teams went 1 for 7 on the power play.
Kevin Carr picked up his 5th win of the season as he stopped 26 of 28, including 3 of 4 in the shootout. Allen goalie Francis Marotte saved 30 of 32 and 2 of 4 in the shootout.
Utah earned 3 standings points in the 3 game series at Allen. The road trip continues next Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a weekend series at Wichita. Next homestand for the Grizz is on April 14th, 16th-17th vs Kansas City. Tickets are available for every Grizzlies home game at utahgrizzlies.com.
