Fuel Sign Michigan State Product Apap

April 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Saturday that they have signed forward Tommy Apap to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Apap, 25, joins the Fuel after finishing his collegiate career at Michigan State University. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound forward played four seasons for the Spartans earning 17 goals and 14 assists in 127 games. Serving as the team's captain during his senior season, Apap finished second on the team in goals with 5 in 25 games.

Prior to his collegiate career, the native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan played two years in the USHL split between the Fargo Force and the Youngstown Phantoms. Skating in 58 games for the Phantoms during the 2016-17 season, Apap registered four goals and 16 assists for 20 points.

