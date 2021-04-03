ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

April 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Tulsa's Danny Moynihan has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #288, Tulsa at Kansas City, on April 2.

Moynihan is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of a cross-checking infraction at 10:05 of the third period.

Moynihan will miss Tulsa's games against Kansas City tonight (April 3) and tomorrow (April 4).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.