ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
April 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Tulsa's Danny Moynihan has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #288, Tulsa at Kansas City, on April 2.
Moynihan is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of a cross-checking infraction at 10:05 of the third period.
Moynihan will miss Tulsa's games against Kansas City tonight (April 3) and tomorrow (April 4).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 3, 2021
- Fuel Sign Michigan State Product Apap - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - April 3 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Blades Ready for Third Game in Three Days - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Allen, April 3, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Stingrays, 7:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Tyler Nanne Re-Assigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, April 3 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM. Police vs Fire, 5:00 PM - Allen Americans
- Americans Shutdown Utah 3-0, for Second Straight Win - Allen Americans
- Wichita Takes Game One of Weekend Pair - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Opens April with Win in Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Dramatic Second Period Leads to Mavs Victory - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.