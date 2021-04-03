Rabbits Conclude Week with Four out of Six Points

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits dropped a 4-3 decision on Saturday night against the South Carolina Stingrays. Both Shawn Cameron and Garrett Thompson recorded a goal and an assist for the Bits.

Anthony Rinaldi opened the scoring at 3:04 of the first period to record goals in back-to-back nights. Jordan Klimek answered for the Rays at 5:49 to knot the score at 1-1. Shots on goal after 20 minutes were 21-5 in favor of Greenville.

Next period, the Rabbits scored back-to-back tallies to grab a 3-1 advantage. Garrett Thompson scored his ninth of the season on a snipe from between the circles at 2:12. Next, Shawn Cameron finished a perfect tic-tac-toe passing play after a sensational backhand feed from Liam Pecararo at 12:03.

Dan DeSalvo brought the Rays closer at 17:12 of the second period on a power play goal. DeSalvo's tally started a string of three unanswered goals for South Carolina to pickup a 4-3 comeback victory.

Down 3-2 in the third period, Macoy Erkamps registered his second goal in as many nights at 7:29, followed by an Andrew Cherniwchan power play game-winning goal at 9:25.

Final shots on goal totaled 38-26 Rabbits. Greenville finished the weekend 2-1-0-0 against South Carolina in a three-game set and hold a 7-2-0-2 record through 11 games in the head-to-head season-series.

The Rabbits return to action on Tuesday to kick off a four-game set against the Orlando Solar Bears. Greenville will travel to the Sunshine State for games in Orlando on April 6 and April 8 before returning home and hosting the Solar Bears on April 10 and April 11.

Puck drop on Tuesday night from Orlando is scheduled for 7 p.m.

