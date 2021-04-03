Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Stingrays, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits conclude a three-game set against their bitter in-state rival, South Carolina Stingrays. Last night, the Rays rallied back from down 2-0 to force sudden-death overtime. In the eventual shootout, Greenville claimed their 20th win of the season and fourth straight victory.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-12-8-2) vs. South Carolina Stingrays (17-14-6-3)

April 3, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #43 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Sean MacFarlane (4)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

Last night, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits edged South Carolina in a shootout by a 3-2 margin. Patrick Bajkov opened the scoring at 9:22 of the first period with his 10th goal of the campaign. Next period, Anthony Rinaldi redirected a Matt Bradley backhand try into the cage to double his team's advantage. Down 2-0, Macoy Erkamps brought the Stingrays closer at 19:01 of the second period. Late in regulation with Hunter Shepard on the bench for the extra attacker, Cole Ully tied the game at 18:29 on a bullet from the left point. After a scoreless sudden-death overtime period, the 10th meeting of the season between Greenville and South Carolina progressed to a shootout. Bradley scored in the bottom of Round 1, and Ryan Bednard made stops on all three Stingrays shooters to preserve a 3-2 win.

FOUR AND LOOKING FOR MORE:

The Rabbits enter tonight riding a season-high four-game winning streak. Previously, Greenville earned three straight victories on one other occasion from Feb. 4-11. In the current winning streak, the Rabbits have outscored the opposition by a 17-12 margin and have totaled seven power play goals. Three out of the previous four games have also all been decided by one goal with two requiring extra time.

POWER RUN CONTINUES:

In addition to the current winning streak, Greenville has registered a power play goal in five straight games. Dating back to March 26, the Bits are 8-for-19 (42.1%) on the man-advantage. After a 1-for-6 performance last night on the man-advantage, Greenville's power play enters tonight ranked fourth-best in the ECHL with an 18.2% conversion rate. Tonight's opposition, South Carolina, enters ranked ninth on the man-advantage with a 15.3% conversion rate.

BANG BANG:

Greenville's success in last night's skills competition snapped a home-ice losing streak of five consecutive shootouts. Prior to last night, Greenville's last shootout victory at Bon Secours Wellness Arena came on Nov. 30, 2017. The Bits bested the Florida Everblades in a shootout, 5-4, to improve their record to 11-6-2-0 early in the 2017-18 regular season. Ty Rimmer earned the win in net for the Rabbits after stopping 47 of 51 Everblade shots.

FIRST INTERMISSION BUNNY TOSS:

Tonight's game will feature the "First Intermission Bunny Toss." Fans are encouraged to bring as many stuffed rabbits (or other stuffed animals) as they please and toss them on the ice when prompted during First Intermission. All stuffed animals will be donated to one of several local charitable organizations in the Greater Greenville area.

ECHL Stories from April 3, 2021

