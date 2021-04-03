Tyler Nanne Re-Assigned to South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears announced Saturday that defender Tyler Nanne has been re-assigned to the South Carolina Stingrays.

Nanne, 25, has appeared in two games with Hershey this season. After beginning his rookie professional year in South Carolina, he was recalled by the Bears on February 7.

Prior to his recall, Nanne, a native of Edina, Minn., suited up for six games on the blueline with the Rays.

The right-shot defender spent three seasons at the University of Minnesota before turning pro. During his senior season in 2019-20, Nanne served as the captain of the Gophers and posted career-bests with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 35 games while leading the team with 68 blocked shots and earning a +7 rating.

Measuring 5-foot-11, and 185-pounds, Nanne was originally selected in the 5th round of the 2014 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers.

The Stingrays are in Greenville to conclude their week-long three-game series with the Swamp Rabbits on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 p.m.

