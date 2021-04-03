Game Day Preview: Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM. Police vs Fire, 5:00 PM

Utah Grizzlies forward Hayden Hodgson and Allen Americans forward Samuel Laberge exchange pleasantries

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Utah Grizzlies tonight, in the final game of a three-game series. The Americans are 8-2-0 against Utah this season, and an impressive 23-13-0-1 over the last five years. Don't miss our postgame party at BAR LOUIE following the game.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

COORS LITE BEER GARDEN: Opens 4:00 PM, featuring the Two Rows Classic Grill "Honey Pepper Bacon Food Truck"

DOORS OPEN: 4:30 PM

POLICE VS FIRE, 5:00 PM CST

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

POSTGAME PARTY: BAR LOUIE, VILLAGE AT ALLEN

GAME PROMOTION: POLICE VS FIRE CHARITY HOCKEY GAME, PRESENTED BY CHRISTINE COKE, DDS, MD, PA

Next Home Game: Wednesday, April 7 vs Kansas City, 7:05 PM

ABOUT LAST NIGHT:

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans won their second game in a row, beating the Utah Grizzlies 3-0 at Allen Event Center. It was the team's fifth shutout of the season. Rookie Hayden Hawkey collected his first professional shutout. All three goals scored by Allen on Friday night came via special teams.

DON'T CALL ME SHORTY:

Corey Mackin scored his third shorthanded goal of the season on Friday night. The Americans have six total shorthanded goals this year. Joshua Lammon has two, and Samuel Laberge has one.

POINTS LEADERS AGAINST UTAH:

Jesse Mychan (injured) leads the way for the Americans this season against Utah with 11 points in eight games which includes the only Americans hat trick this season. Les Lancaster is second with 10 points in 10 games (1goal and 9 assist).

COMPARING ALLEN AND UTAH:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 11-3-2-0

AWAY: 13-10-0-0

OVERALL: 24-13-2-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 16

Assists: Matt Register 22

Points: Corey Mackin, 33

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +13

PIM: Zane Franklin, 70

UTAH GRIZZLIES:

HOME: 12-5-2-2

AWAY: 6-9-2-3

OVERALL: 18-14-4-6

Last 10: 5-3-1-1

UTAH GRIZZLIES TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Matthew Boucher, 16

Assists: Matthew Boucher, 20

Points: Matthew Boucher, 36

+/-: Jack Jenkins +8

PIM: Hayden Hodgson and Teigan Zahn, 58

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ARE ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2021.

