Icemen Deliver Dagger to Indy in Final Seconds
April 3, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - In their final game of a three game week, the Indy Fuel hosted the Jacksonville Icemen for their only meeting of the season. The Icemen would get on the board early in the first period only for both teams to trade goals throughout. Jacksonville's Brandon Gignac would score the game-winning goal with 10 seconds remaining to send indy home with a 3-2 loss.
Getting on the board at the :30-second mark, Jacksonville's Abbott Girduckis jumped on a loose puck in front of the Fuel net and tucked it past Indy goaltender Dan Bakala. After both teams traded chances Indy would finally get on the board on the power play when Willie Raskob fired a wrist shot past Jacksonville goaltender Charles Williams. Jacksonville responded less than a minute later when Ryker Killins beat a screened Bakala with a wrist shot from the point.
Earning back-to-back power plays to start the second period, Indy outshot the Icemen 6-0 through the first 10 minutes. Picking up a power play of their own, Jacksonville threw shots on Bakala but would be denied. Neither team would be able to put the puck in the net through the middle 20 minutes, sending Indy into the locker room down 2-1.
The Fuel would defend a barrage of Jacksonville shots to start the third but Bakala would keep them at bay. Indy would finally tie the game when Nick Hutchison fed a streaking Spencer Watson and he tapped the puck past Williams to knot the score at two. It looked as if the teams were going to overtime but Jacksonville's Brandon Gignac would jump on an Indy turnover and streak down the sideboards before he beat Bakala with a wrist shot with 10 seconds remaining in the game. Indy would be unable to score in the remaining seconds eventually falling 3-2.
Single-Game tickets are now available for Fuel seventh season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of full season, 18 ticket and 12 ticket flex packages by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
