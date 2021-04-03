Dramatic Second Period Leads to Mavs Victory

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Tulsa Oilers 4-3 Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Lane Scheidl, Jared VanWormer, and Boston Leier netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center.

First Period

Shots: KC 17, TUL 3

Second Period

Tulsa goal: Alex Brooks (4) at 3:43. Assisted by Garret Cockerill and Brent Gates.

Tulsa goal: Vincent Marleau (4) at 5:37. Assisted by Brent Gates and Justin Taylor.

Tulsa goal: Adam Pleskach (12) at 8:55. Assisted by Brent Gates and Alex Brooks.

Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (9) at 12:09. Assisted by Marcus Crawford.

Kansas City goal: Jared VanWormer (10) at 15:46. Assisted by Adam Brady and Loren Ulett.

Kansas City goal: Boston Leier (4) at 16:24. Assisted by Nick Pastujov and Rob Bordson.

Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (10) at 19:45. Assisted by Bryan Lemos and Nick Pastujov.

Shots: KC 22, TUL 11

Third Period

Shots: KC 6, TUL 9

Notes and Streaks

Lane Scheidl registered a multi-point game on two goals.

Nick Pastujov registered a multi-point game on two assists.

The Mavericks went one-for-six on the power play and four-for-six on the penalty kill.

